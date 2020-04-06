Omnicell, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

OMCL opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,171,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

