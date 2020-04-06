Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

