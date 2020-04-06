InVitae Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for InVitae in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from to in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NVTA opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in InVitae by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $130,350.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

