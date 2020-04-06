Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reduced by Analyst

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

PZZA stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

