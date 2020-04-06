Metlife Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Metlife in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of MET opened at $27.72 on Monday. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

