Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 101,664 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

