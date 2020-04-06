Brokers Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

