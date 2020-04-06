Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $897.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Construction Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

