Man Group plc Raises Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 259.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of PVH worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in PVH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

