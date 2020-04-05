Cedric Pech Sells 148 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $17,822.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,705,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Cedric Pech sold 125 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $17,562.50.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $120.47 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $6,211,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Hold Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cedric Pech Sells 148 Shares of Mongodb Inc Stock
Cedric Pech Sells 148 Shares of Mongodb Inc Stock
Pensionfund Sabic Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co
Pensionfund Sabic Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,267 Shares of Paycom Software Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,267 Shares of Paycom Software Inc
Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group Ltd
Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group Ltd
Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 29,981 Shares of VICI Properties Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 29,981 Shares of VICI Properties Inc
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report