Cedric Pech Sells 148 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $17,822.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,705,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Cedric Pech sold 125 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $17,562.50.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $120.47 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $6,211,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

