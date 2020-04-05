Pensionfund Sabic Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

