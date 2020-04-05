Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,267 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $63,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,950,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,027,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.