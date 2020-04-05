Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 421,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $178.02 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $282.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.30.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

