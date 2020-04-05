Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 29,981 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

