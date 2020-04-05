Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.