Man Group plc Buys 17,623 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Trex worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 338,496 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after acquiring an additional 120,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trex by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 279,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

