Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26.

CTXS opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $146.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Raymond James upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

