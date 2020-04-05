Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 3rd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26.

CTXS opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $146.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Raymond James upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. Stock
Peter John Sacripanti Sells 214 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. Stock
Pearl River Capital LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc
Pearl River Capital LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Perspecta Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Perspecta Inc
Pensionfund Sabic Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp
Pensionfund Sabic Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp
Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,600 Shares of EPR Properties
Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,600 Shares of EPR Properties
Alleghany Co. Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Alleghany Co. Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report