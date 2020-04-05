Pearl River Capital LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after buying an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after buying an additional 636,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 439,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after buying an additional 436,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 221,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.79 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of -0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

