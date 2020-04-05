Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Perspecta worth $65,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,484,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 490,238 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 409,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,374,000 after acquiring an additional 327,877 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $16.58 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

