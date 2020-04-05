Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $62,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $500.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

