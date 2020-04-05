Marshall Wace LLP Takes $62,000 Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 771,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ichor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,456,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $389.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

