1,155,738 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,155,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $96.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

