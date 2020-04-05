Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $69,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.