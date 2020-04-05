Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Fabrinet by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE FN opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.