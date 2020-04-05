Norges Bank Invests $110.32 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,616,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,322,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of Genpact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

