Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,034 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $63,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

