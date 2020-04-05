Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765,927 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Godaddy worth $67,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Godaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,431,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Godaddy stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.