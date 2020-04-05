Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 264,927 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $74,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.46, a PEG ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

