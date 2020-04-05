Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $751.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.14. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

