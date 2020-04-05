Man Group plc Sells 105,753 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

