Man Group plc Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Man Group plc grew its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.