Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $41.56 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

