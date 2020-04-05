Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,328,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 290,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

