Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $68,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 605,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,996,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from to in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

