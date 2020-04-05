VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.73.

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.97 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $49,147,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $40,902,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

