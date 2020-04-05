VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.73.
NYSE:VMW opened at $116.97 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $49,147,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $40,902,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.