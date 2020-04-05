Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a positive rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 630,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 311,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

