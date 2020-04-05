Timothy S. Cabral Sells 421 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.