Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,700 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NHI opened at $37.60 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

