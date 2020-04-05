Pensionfund Sabic Has $738,000 Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

