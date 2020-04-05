10,989 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

BCRX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

