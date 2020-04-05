Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

