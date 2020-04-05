Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,695,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.01.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley raised Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

