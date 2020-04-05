Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Outfront Media worth $63,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OUT stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

