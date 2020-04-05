Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 204,984 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $65,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $25.68 on Friday. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

