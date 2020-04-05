Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,792 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Gartner worth $67,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

