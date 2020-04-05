Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $67.55 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Fair Isaac worth $67,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $263.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.96 and its 200 day moving average is $349.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.17.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

