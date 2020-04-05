Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 95,856 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,856 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Spire worth $69,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Spire by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

