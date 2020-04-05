Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,393,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.