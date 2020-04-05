Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,990,169 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,990,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,385,000. Norges Bank owned 0.31% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,303 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

