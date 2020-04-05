Marshall Wace LLP Invests $78,000 in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Medhi Mahmud purchased 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,108.84. Also, insider James R. Fellows purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

TCRD stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. THL Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.49.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.81%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

